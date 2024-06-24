“Over the past few years, the building has fallen into a bad state of repairs. Positive conversations with regards to redevelopment have been conducted with the local planning authority by past owners but no formal plans have been lodged. Premier Housing (Premier Care Plymouth) has recently purchased the properties with a view to using them within their existing sheltered housing portfolio, and it is their proposal to convert the building into six two-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom maisonettes. The main building is to be converted into the six flats with a new entrance and stairwell provided centrally in the front façade.