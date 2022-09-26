Piran the cat who rescued owner in Amplifon Brave Britons finals
A Bodmin cat, that helped to save the life of its elderly owner who had fallen down a dangerously steep ravine, has been named a finalist in the Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons 2022.
Piran, from St Kews, has reached the final four of the Hero Pet category in global-hearing specialist Amplifon’s search for the ‘Best of British’ heroes.
The feline will now be invited along with neighbour Tamar Longmuir, who found the injured owner, to the virtual awards presentation on Tuesday, October 11. The event will be hosted by BBC1 TV Breakfast and Radio 5 Live presenter Rachel Burden and Falklands War hero Simon Weston will be guest of honour.
Tamar, was told neighbour Priscilla was missing and immediately started a search of the area around her friend’s farm at Trequite.
She was joined by other members of her family who noticed that Piran was sitting on the gate to one of the maize fields meowing at them incessantly.
Tamar said: “When I was told about where Piran was crying it made me think that Priscilla had to be in there somewhere even though was no obvious sign of her.”
Tamar searched through the 6ft high rows of maize, until she heard a faint cry and saw her neighbour lying at the bottom of a ravine.
She said: “I was so steep and muddy I slipped half way down and landed next to Priscilla. After reassuring her I’d get help and covering her over with my jacket I climbed halfway back up to get reception on my phone to ring for help. My friends arrived with blankets for her until the emergency services arrived.”
After a lengthy and difficult rescue, Priscilla was finally winched up and out of the ravine and taken to the air ambulance.
Tamar said: “But without Piran we would never have found Priscilla in time to save her.”
The Amplifon Awards For Brave Britons are in their seventh year and celebrate truly remarkable people and pets and the winners will be judged by a panel including Falklands War Hero Simon Weston.
Set up in honour of Amplifon’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland, the awards recognise courage and achievement in the categories of Against All Odds, Service To Country, Charity Champion, Active Agers, Young Hero, Hero Pet, Celebrity Hero and Coronavirus Hero. The judges will choose an Overall Hero Award winner from the category winners.
Charles Holland was awarded the MBE and Military Cross and received the Bronze Star from the United States government in 1948 for his bravery behind enemy lines during the Second World War.
After the war he dedicated his life to providing better hearing for people affected by the conflict and in 1950 launched Amplifon which has become a global company specialising in providing the best hearing solutions and devices.
