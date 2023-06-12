Aspiring nautical engineers took to the water last weekend as teams from across Cornwall battled to be crowned winners of this year’s Looe Raft Race.
The annual event saw visitors don their best outfits and cross their fingers as their homemade crafts entered the water for the first time.
The event not only serves as a great bit of fun but as a brilliant way to raise funds for Looe RNLI lifeboat station.
With everyone putting in their best efforts this year, it was the Pink Pirates who sailed to victory in their colourful vessel, claiming this year’s coveted trophy.