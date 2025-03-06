BODMIN’S children were the star of the show as the town came together to shine on its 25th St Piran’s Day celebration.
Since 2000, the town has come together on St Piran’s Day to mark the occasion in increasingly bigger and bolder ways, with its youth front and centre of the occasion.
The mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn was joined by a mayoral party comprising of dignitaries which included Andrew Williams, (deputy lord lieutenant), Rev. Elaine Munday, Teresa Hartley, Dan Rogerson (former MP for North Cornwall), Cllr Leigh Frost (Liberal Democrat leader at Cornwall Council), Cllr Andy Coppin and Cllr Phil Cooper (former mayors of Bodmin), Cllr Mike Barbery (former deputy mayor of Bodmin) and former Cornwall Council member Ann Kerridge in addition to the town crier, mace bearers and other invited guests.
Joining the mayoral party for the occasion were multiple representatives from schools and organisations in Bodmin and surrounding villages, plus residents who came to enjoy the occasion.
After a parade from the town’s former library down the length of Bodmin’s Fore Street, participants congregated on Mount Folly, which for centuries has been the town’s focal point for different occasions in its proud history.
Here they were welcomed by the mayor, prior to speeches from invited guests including the deputy lord lieutenant and an invitation to prayer led by Rev. Elaine Munday.
Once the formalities were over, it was over to the children to delight the crowds with their skilful dancing, which was so well received it led to the sight of the mayor in full regalia and chains and Rev. Elaine Munday joining in the dancing themselves.
After the occasion, a delighted and proud Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin said: "It was an absolute delight to join our town for our annual St Piran's Day celebration.
"We all had tremendous fun and I would like to praise the children who came for their excellent performance.
"I'd also like to give thanks to all those who made our excellent St Piran's Day events happen and organised spectacularly with a special thanks to Andrew Williams, the deputy lord lieutenant for joining us for the occasion.
"Days like today make me so proud to be part of Bodmin both as a resident and a mayor and we marked the occasion in style."