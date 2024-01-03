The eighth named storm in three months, coming hot on the heels of Storm Gerritt at the end of December, Storm Henk caused disruption across the South West. The area experienced winds up to 80mph, affecting travel and causing damage. In Launceston, a lorry was even pushed over by gusts. A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report of a lorry blowing over on the A388 between Launceston and Callington”