PICKPOCKET rates in Cornwall have increased by 292 per cent since 2021, one of the most significant rises in the UK.
According to new research from security training organisation, Get Licensed, Cornwall is among the areas experiencing the steepest rises in pickpocketing crimes.
The research sought to reveal where in the UK people are most at risk of experiencing the act, the areas of the UK that have seen the biggest and smallest increase in pickpocketing cases since 2021, and share advice on how to reduce the risk of being pickpocketed when in a public place.
Across the country, Cornwall has been ranked within the top ten areas, with an increase of more than 250 per cent.
Ranking seventh in the list, Cornwall has experienced a steeper rise than Lambeth, the City of London, and Greenwich.
Number of recorded 'theft from person' crimes in Cornwall in 2021 was a total of 63, however, three years later in 2024, that figure increased greatly to 247.
Discussing the findings, Shahzad Ali, CEO and security expert at Get Licensed said: “Last year, over 100,000 reports of theft-from-the-person were filed, highlighting the sheer scale of the epidemic in the UK. Therefore, it’s crucial that people across the country know how to keep themselves and their belongings safe from pickpockets.
“The type of bag you use, especially in high-risk areas, can determine your own risk level. It’s best to use a zip-up bag that you can wear across your body to reduce the chances of someone snatching it from your shoulder. If you are carrying more, such as a backpack, keep important belongings, such as a wallet, phone and keys, in a smaller cross-body bag to keep them closer to you.
“Having your phone in your hand or back pocket can make you more of a target to pickpockets. Avoid using your phone in busy places and keep it in your smaller bag when not in use. In today’s day and age, losing your phone is a big deal, risking more than just the device itself. Phones house a lot of personal information, such as contact, bank and private details.
“Finally, when out and about you must be careful of where you place your bags. If you’re taking a seat, place your bag by your feet rather than on the back of your chair. If you’re in a busy place, it can be advisable to place your foot through one of your bag’s straps for extra security, reducing the risk of someone being able to snatch it when walking past.”