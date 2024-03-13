A LOCAL astrophotographer has captured a ‘star’ that is 1,300 light years away over Crowdy Reservoir on Bodmin Moor.
James Robinson headed out to the moors late one night with his camera equipment to capture the Orion Nebula (M42) – a diffuse nebula estimated to be 24 light years in diameter.
This nebula forms the centre 'star' of Orion's sword in the constellation.
The image was taken with a 10 inch (250mm) telescope and a mirrorless camera.
James explained: “It is about an hour and 20 minutes of 20 and 30 second shots 'stacked' together to capture as much detail as possible.”