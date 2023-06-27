And, as we wrote earlier, the festival season is well under way. Together with all these dates to catch up with Simulation Sunday, we are looking forward to catching up with Sean and Johnny from the Scribes when they get back from Glastonbury. Having been at the Eden Project on Friday to see the amazing Jack Johnson, we are hoping also to catch up at some point with Legendary drummer Adam Tool, and poet, artist and author, Joolz Denby will be back to tell us all about plying in Spain and to talk about her up coming autobiography.