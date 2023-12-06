It can safely be said that Liskeard’s Christmas Party Season officially kicked off this past #WinningWeekend, as Phluid Records presented a double-dose of dance-floor filling delights at the town’s premiere music venue, JJ’s Bar.
Under the new management of Paul, who has been incredibly busy installing tweaks, fixes and upgrades, the venue is now glowing with a glorious warmth, buzzing with the most welcoming vibe and already attracting the attention of an ever-more diverse and lovely crowd from the across the town and beyond.
And did you all turn out in force this weekend, with FlexXxy Friday packing everyone onto the dance-floor as Mr. FlexXx spun up a seasonal storm of banger after banger – we were even treated to the beautiful vocal flow of Jade Laurén in Live performances of their latest single “Good Morning” plus a few exclusive early plays of brand new material yet to be released. Alongside live visuals from our very own Basedriver and streaming on Phluid FM and Phluid Vision, the party was pumping both in JJ’s and for our global audience across the web-waves.
Speaking of waves, Saturday continued the sensational return of #WinningWeekends with the Salty Performing Sea Monkeys, Cornwall’s top Punk, Rock, Ska and New Wave act The MorZim, back by popular demand after launching the promotion way back in January of this year. Though off to a slightly nerve-racking and fractious start due to dreaded condensation playing fury on their mixer (it sure is getting cold out there), the glowing warmth of JJ’s Bar soon dried those contacts out and the boys were rocking the boat with their ever energetic performances of classic hits from the era of legends.
If you missed out on the fantastic festivities of this past weekend, then fear not as we have both night’s events recorded in full and available On-Demand – along with fabulous photos by Leo & Neil – to watch, listen and engage with over at our websites https://vision.phluidrecords.co.uk and http://fm.phluidrecords.co.uk, plus check out our Socials for the photo-bursts and additional content from the weekend, just search Phluid Records and feed that head of Al-Gore-ithm – like, share, comment, follow and subscribe!
We have lots more to come as #WinningWeekends returns in the New Year with bookings already running up to May, including some of the best local independent acts as well as a very special announcement on the way – but you’ll have to keep your eyes glued here and on our socials as we release that tasty morsel of info at the end of this year. But rest assured, with the line-ups locked in and the outdoor stage ready to rock once the weather permits, things are going from strength to strength at JJ’s Bar as we offer More In ’24.
In the meantime though you can enjoy the return of BBC’s The Voice Semi-Finalist Kai Benjamin to The Wal Of Paine Show this Thusday at 7pm, LIVE on Phluid Vision and Phluid FM, where Leo and Neil will be catching up on everything the rising star’s been up to since our last interview and chatting about Christmas in Japan as he prepares to take a trip to Nihon for the festive season. Tune in at our websites where you can also find our latest interviews, direct from Germany with Leipzig Sinfonia and all the way from Adelaide, Australia with Heinous Crimes.
Finally, don’t forget that Phluid Records’ Fundraiser for CRUK Liskeard Relay For Life, Now That’s What I Call A Quiz, is this Friday Dec 8th at Saltash Social Club. Find more info and reserve your tickets at:
https://www.phluidrecords.co.uk