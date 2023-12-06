We have lots more to come as #WinningWeekends returns in the New Year with bookings already running up to May, including some of the best local independent acts as well as a very special announcement on the way – but you’ll have to keep your eyes glued here and on our socials as we release that tasty morsel of info at the end of this year. But rest assured, with the line-ups locked in and the outdoor stage ready to rock once the weather permits, things are going from strength to strength at JJ’s Bar as we offer More In ’24.