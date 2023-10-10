As many people who follow Phluid Records and Lady Noir will know, The Shady Lady, Hannah (singer in the band), has had her own battle with cancer over the last year, and is now very much on the road to recovery. Over the weekend of the October 21 and 22, the guys (and Gal), will be playing at the Depot in Plymouth, in a charity spectacular, ‘Carpe Diem Festival’, topped by friends of Phluid, ‘The Andy Quick Band’ on the Sunday. Black Tar Roses will also be amongst some great bands and even Phluid’s very own Leo “Basedriver” Paine (Wal of Paine show), can’t help but get involved, and will be closing the whole event with a memorable selection of tunes, that will end the weekend with a bang.