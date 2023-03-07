With the folk and Country influenced style of Joe’s performances, his roots are still very much in alternative music, which he endeavours to put across when he plays live. Given the chance to hook up with another musician for one of those performances, Joe told us: “I guess Frank Turner would be the obvious answer, though I would love to do a show with Gaslight Anthem. I saw them live and they love what they do. Also”, he jokes, “ it would be a great opportunity for me to apologise to Brian [Fallon] for ripping off his vocals for all these years”