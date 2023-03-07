This week we are speaking with BBC introducing featured artist, and self-proclaimed record holder for the top amount of gigs performed at JJ’s bar in Looe: the incredibly talented, Joe Chown.
Though that opening statement may be true, Joe told Phluid Records that he is looking forward to performing in the recently opened JJ’s bar, Liskeard, this coming weekend. Classically trained in his preferred instrument, the guitar, Joe is also competent on bass, mandolin and harmonica, with a good understanding of drums and piano.
“I’ve been playing guitar for about fifteen years now”, Joe told us, “having started playing at aged six. Originally I was taught classical guitar, but then I discovered AC/DC and most of that training went out of the window and has been lost to time.”
Originally from Bournemouth, Joe’s family moved to Cornwall when he was very young, and he told us that he very much identifies as a Cornishman. Whilst at that young age Joe began singing, and began writing his own songs at around the age of fifteen, coinciding with his first gigs.
“I grew up listening to Hardcore and Punk”, says Joe, “and only really got into the whole ‘folk thing’ when I realised I didn’t have any friends who played instruments to form a band. Then I saw Frank Turner live: that was a game-changer for me. A guy with Punk Rock tattoos and an acoustic guitar, singing like he meant it.”
Joe cites wider influences on his music more recently, including Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Townes Van Zandt, but jokes that in that early stage of his musical career he was pretty much a Frank Turner tribute act. Great though that is, at Phluid we love that Joe has branched out and flourished with his own personal style.
Listening to Joe’s music you would be forgiven for thinking that you were listening to a much more mature artist. Joe has a depth to his ‘gravelly’ voice that smacks of a seasoned performer. From the catchy hook in “Looking for a Fight” to the more melodic tones of “Your Balcony”, Joe also shows that he is no ‘one-trick-pony’. For our more mature readers who remember such artists, we would say at Phluid Records, that he strikes us a modern-day Billy Bragg and certainly puts his passion into what he sings about.
“I don’t really have a system, when it comes to writing”, says Joe, “I usually start with some lyrics or a melody/ chord progression, and work from there. I try to find inspiration from my experiences and everyday situations, though, to make my music as relatable as possible,”
Hobbies and interests outside of performing also help to keep the musical part of Joe’s brain ticking over. Currently studying English Literature helps with song writing, as does being an avid reader, he told us.
“I am also a huge fan of Basketball and Football and follow all the American major leagues,” says Joe.
With the folk and Country influenced style of Joe’s performances, his roots are still very much in alternative music, which he endeavours to put across when he plays live. Given the chance to hook up with another musician for one of those performances, Joe told us: “I guess Frank Turner would be the obvious answer, though I would love to do a show with Gaslight Anthem. I saw them live and they love what they do. Also”, he jokes, “ it would be a great opportunity for me to apologise to Brian [Fallon] for ripping off his vocals for all these years”
And so, speaking of performing, we have come full circle at the end of our article.
The title holder of live performances for JJ’s Bars, will be playing live on Saturday 11th March from 8PM, in JJ’s bar, Liskeard as part of this year’s #winningweekends.
Before turning up you can listen to Joe Chown on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Youtube.
Check out his facebook, and for Instagram it’s @joe_chown.
You can also watch a live interview with Joe, as he talks with Leo and Neil on the Wal of Paine show, 7-9PM on Phluid FM, Thursday 9th March.