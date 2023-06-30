LANREATH’s canine congregation and their owners were welcomed to a pets service on the village green.
Around 28 adults and children gathered for the service led by rector of the Trelawny Benefice Richard Allen, and 10 well-behaved dogs were the VIP guests.
“It was great to have three working sheep dogs from the nearby Coish family farm, and it was their lovely children who thoroughly enjoyed meeting all the other dogs and introducing their own friendly Collies,” said Rev Allen.
The Rector’s own dog Bluebelle especially enjoyed Labrador company with her friend Tia and getting to know Bruce and Henry, two hansome boy Labradors!
Rev Allen spoke on the importance of pet care, showing all the items he needs for looking after Bluebelle, including deodorising shampoo for when she’s rolled in her favourite smells whilst out walking on the coast path.
He likened the love and care we have for our pets to how much God cares for and looks after us.
As is customary at the Trelawny outdoor services, the gathering finished off with refreshments in the shape of lemonade and Cornish farmhouse cider.
Meanwhile, another enjoyable pets’ service took place in Pelynt’s parish church. As well as the usual supply of doggie treats for the half a dozen dogs who attended, the Reverend was also sure to have some carrots for the guinea pigs who came along.