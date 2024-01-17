A PROMINENT employer in the local housebuilding industry has just appointed a new managing director.
Andy Hill was appointed to head Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon at the beginning of the new year, taking the reins following a period as Acting MD.
He had joined Persimmon as the Regional Production Director for Wales and the South West in 2022 after joining from Tilia Homes where he was a regional construction and SHEA director.
As managing director of the Cornwall & West Devon business, Andy will be overseeing operations across the region, including its live sites in Newquay, Truro, Helston, Falmouth, Liskeard, Okehampton, and Plymouth.
He will also be responsible for leading future applications to build high quality homes and leaving a positive legacy across the region’s footprint.
Andy has over 25 years’ experience in construction after entering the industry from school at the age of 16 and completing an apprenticeship in roofing, before going on to work in both traditional and commercial roofing and steeple jacking.
After working in his family’s firm in the Midlands he went on into house building site management with roles as an assistant site manager at McLean Homes and then as a site manager at Westbury Homes, which was subsequently acquired by Persimmon in 2006.
He continued to work in site management before entering the field of project management, working on schemes including the construction of a number of PFI hospitals, MOD projects and major new-build prisons.
Over the past decade he has worked for Barratt Homes, Countryside and Kier Living in senior construction leadership roles.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr Hill said: “I am delighted to be entrusted with this role at Persimmon’s Cornwall & West Devon business, and for the recognition of my work after assuming the role on an acting basis since last summer.
“Persimmon is rightly proud of its five-star HBF rating and I will do all I can to ensure our sites from Helston to Plymouth to Bideford are of the highest quality and that we leave a positive and lasting legacy in all the areas in which we build.
“The industry has been on a rollercoaster journey over the last couple of years but our business is a resilient and innovative one and I hope to bring all my previous expertise to ensure we go from strength-to-strength.”
Liam Scott, Persimmon Chairman for the South West, added: “I am very pleased that Andy Hill has been promoted to managing director after impressing in the role after taking the reins on an initially temporary basis.
“His time in the role and wealth of experience within the house building industry has been noticed and appreciated, so it made his permanent appointment an easy decision.
“I am confident that the Cornwall and West Devon region has a bright future ahead, with multiple new selling outlets coming on stream throughout 2024 and this is credit to the whole regional team who have worked very hard to achieve this position.”
“I look forward to working with the region this year to drive further improvements and growth."