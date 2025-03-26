AN annual February dung run has raised vital funds for local charities.
Efforts by Pelynt Young Farmers have again proved worthwhile in helping to raise money for their chosen charities, including Cornwall Air Ambulance, Farming Community Network and Dogs Trust.
They sold 400 bags of manure around Pelynt, Polperro, Looe, Duloe and neighbouring areas raising £1,377.
A spokesperson for the Pelynt Young Farmers said: “The club were definitely put through their paces delivering up and down the steps and slopes in Pelynt and Looe, but they kept a smile on and overall it was a big success.
“We would like to thank everyone who supported us and bought some dung off of us so we can continue to enjoy supporting our brilliant charities.”