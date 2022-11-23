Pelynt Male Voice Choir have had a very successful year so far and Christmas is also going to be busy.
Since March we have raised much-needed funds for various charities. We joined other choirs in Launceston Central Methodist in March raising funds for Ukraine.
In April we joined Celtic Chords and then Lanreath music group for two concerts in Pelynt Church.
The international Male Voice Choir Festival, held in May, is a great time to listen to overseas and British choirs. Pelynt joined Hereford Police Choir, Vocal Ensemble Man Singt and the Gentlemen Songsters.
June was busy with the Platinum Jubilee and Trelawny Day celebrations.
Looe Lifeboat station was the venue for a joint concert with Burraton MVC and we raised over £500 in July.
The Trelawny Plate was awarded this year to Steve Ellis, CEO of St Petrocs, and we sang as part of the occasion in St Nuns Church.
Polruan Quay welcomed many for a Sea Sunday service in August, the Choir singing traditional songs of the sea.
In recognition of the Trelawny award to St Petrocs, we raised over £600 in a joint concert with Looe Valley Singers at St Martin’s Hall, Looe in October.
On October 28, our customary Poppy Appeal concert in Pelynt Churchraised a considerable sum for the local Royal British Legion branch.
Christmas starts with ‘The Big Sing’ for Christian Aid in Truro Cathedral on December 2.
Carols for Looe RNLI follows on Wednesday, December 7, in St Martin’s Hall with our Ladies’ Christmas Choir, wives of our choristers.
Pelynt Thursday Club always enjoy a few carols from us after their Christmas meal on December 8.
St Stephens, Saltash, is the next stop, singing carols with the ladies on December 15 in an afternoon event at 1.30pm.
Our annual Christian Aid carols and mince pies is on December 17 at 7pm in Pelynt Village Hall, again with the ladies.
Then finally we are singing at the Nine Lessons and Carols service in St Martins, Looe on Thursday, December 22, at 7pm.
The choir often have social events and this year The Jubilee Inn, Pelynt on December 20 will be a chance for us to relax and enjoy a get together.
We are always looking for new members to join us on a Tuesday night in Pelynt Chapel.
Please contact Bernard on 01503 262837 if you would like to join a happy band of lads.