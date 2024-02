Cllr Pascoe added: “There are further plans for the Cattle Market site and the Workshed is Phase One, the first piece of a complex jigsaw, to create a vibrant area and increase footfall in the centre of Liskeard Future plans include the expansion of Rosedean Surgery, the Integrated Service Hub and a bus waiting area. The investment in the town will send a confident signal to potential investors that Liskeard is a growing town, connected by a mainline station and with digital skills and opportunities.