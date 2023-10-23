Local residents are encouraged to get in touch if they can spare a few hours each month to ensure the group can continue to support people affected by Parkinson’s.
The branch runs monthly drop-ins in Torpoint, East Taphouse and St Austell, as well as exercise and singing groups. The meetings provide information, support, friendship and activities to local people affected by Parkinson’s, their families and carers.
Current vacancies are for a finance lead and secretary — both vital roles to enable the group to continue. These are flexible roles with a big impact, ensuring local people with Parkinson’s can access activities that make a real difference to their quality of life.
Malcolm, who attends the East Taphouse meeting with his wife Joan, said: “When my wife was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s we felt very much on our own. The breakthrough came when we were introduced to the monthly drop-in at East Taphouse. It gave us the opportunity to meet other people with the same problems and take comfort in the exchange of knowledge and friendship available.”
To find out more about how the mid Cornwall branch supports people in the county or discuss volunteering, contact Mary Jane Hunter, network support officer, on 0344 225 3695 or email [email protected]