There’s been a lot of negative feedback to the plans – more than 1,300 objections were made during a Cornwall-wide survey about the parking charges, with just 34 comments in support. The local authority has now offered some concessions in the light of this response, and has reduced some of the price hikes it had been proposing. For example, the Riverside and Kilminorth car parks will now be in Zone B, not Zone A. Multi-session tickets aimed at regular users in a Band A place had been due to rise from 96p per session/day to £5, but under the revised proposals will now rise to £2.50 per session. Winter charging will now not be introduced in places which don’t currently charge from November to April.