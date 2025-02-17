Since the government announced new housing targets in December 2024, most towns and parishes in Cornwall have discovered that the housing policies of their Neighbourhood Plans will be obsolete. Cornwall has been told that it must build 4450 new homes each year as opposed to the 2700 previously. In this context, Cornwall Council says it is doing what it can to ensure that it remains able to set some parameters for this new housing, and this includes making sure that local places have a say in the 2030 Local Plan.