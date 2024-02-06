Paolo’s latter two albums - Caustic Love (2014) and the latest, Last Night In The Bittersweet (2022) - are punctuated by hiatuses of self-reflection and discovery. Taking stock clearly paid dividends, with the brooding Caustic Love opening up a whole new sound for singer. The album debuted at number one and achieved Apple’s Best iTunes album of the year. Last Night In The Bittersweet is a genre-defying epic that spans classic rock, post-punk and the experimental German rock of kosmische music, cementing Nutini’s talent for creating mesmerising music and evolving his own musical vocabulary.