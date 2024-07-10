A Padstow distillery has raised a glass after winning four prestigious awards.
Padstow Distilling has triumphed at the International Wine and Spirit Competition for its Cornish gins and vodkas after winning gold, silver and two bronze medals.
Padstow vodka Gun Point was awarded gold, silver for Padstow gin St George’s Well as well as bronze awards for Padstow rose gin Hawker’s Cove and Navy strength gin Stepper Point.
Gun Point was awarded 95 points thanks to its velvety smooth with a rich creamy texture. It was described as having “delicate floral notes intertwine with hints of vanilla and a subtle touch of fruit. The finish is long and satisfying with a luscious creaminess.”
Padstow Gin St George’s Well was awarded 91 points for aromas of ripe fruits intertwined with a touch of sweetness. It was noted for its “robust and deep spicy note on the palate with a burst of zesty lemon peel adding a refreshing twist. Peppery texture culminates in a long, well-rounded finish.”
Hawker’s Cove earned 87 points and was described “A fragrant floral profile with notes of rose, raspberry, and wood. Gentle spice and botanical undertones.”
Stepper Point earned 88 points and was noted for “Vibrant citrus notes shine through, complemented by juniper. Smooth, medium finish with well-integrated alcohol.”
Specialising in crafting spirits with ingredients farmed and foraged on the north Cornwall coast, Padstow Distilling has been gaining a reputation for its small-batch spirits.
Founder David McWilliams and his team use Cornish barley grown just one mile away from the distillery to create their own base, with the process taking three weeks to ensure the highest quality of provenance for the distillery’s spirits.
David said: “In the spirits world, few competitions are as incisive as the International Wine and Spirit Competition and I'm really very pleased with the results, not only because it confirms all our hard work has been worthwhile, but also because it shows the wider world how we can stand with the giants in the business.
“It's the start of an exciting journey for us: each time we make a little improvement here or there in our recipes and methods, we can imagine our scores nudging ever so slightly higher, and that's great motivation to do better each time. Thank you to all the judges at the International Wine and Spirit Competition for recognising our spirits.”