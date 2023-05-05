Local groups have been creating huge puppets ready for the Mayfest procession, and this parade of giants, dancers and musicians is the central focus for the day as it wends its way from the Saltash Road Rec through to Fore Street. At 12 noon, everyone taking part assembles in the Saltash Rd Car Park for the furry dance / serpent dance through town, followed by the Mayfest proclamation. There’ll be a road closure in place on Saltash Rd from 12-12.45pm.