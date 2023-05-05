CALLINGTON’S Mayfest is back with a more packed and varied programme than ever to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Indoor and outdoor venues all around town are gearing up to put on live performance and music of all kinds on Saturday, May 13, and while there’ll be lots to see and hear, there’s also plenty of chance to get active and involved if you feel like taking part!
During the day you can enjoy personalised poetry takeaways served up from an old burger van, latino and morris dance displays, parkour, and children’s theatre, as well as footstomping live bands on the main stages.
New for 2023 is a display from All-Steps formation riding – described as synchronised swimming for horses!
An artisan market will be found in New Road from 10am-6pm on Mayfest Day, showcasing goods made by local arts and crafters.
Local groups have been creating huge puppets ready for the Mayfest procession, and this parade of giants, dancers and musicians is the central focus for the day as it wends its way from the Saltash Road Rec through to Fore Street. At 12 noon, everyone taking part assembles in the Saltash Rd Car Park for the furry dance / serpent dance through town, followed by the Mayfest proclamation. There’ll be a road closure in place on Saltash Rd from 12-12.45pm.
Headliners for the event on the town centre stages are jump-jive band Company B, upbeat folksters Cornish Groove Collective and shanty singers Barrett’s Privateers. It’s definitely worth combing the programme to discover the music and performance of all kinds at nine different venues around town during the day.
Organisers Peter Watson and Rick Lumley of CAVe said: “As ever, we must say a huge “thank you” to the advertisers, organisations, funding bodies and local businesses who have sponsored the day in a variety of ways. Without them and the team who have worked so tirelessly in the last few months none of this would have been possible.
“We mustn’t forget our major sponsors: The Arts Council, The National Lottery, FEAST and Callington Town Council. Lastly, thanks to all the performers who give of their time to make this festival possible - and of course the public, who support it. We hope you have another great day at MayFest ‘23.”