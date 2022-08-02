Families have the chance to find out more about Antony as they complete the trail. There are tales of the English Civil War told through a game of cornhole, will visitors support the royalist or the parliamentarian cause? At the cricket station, visitors can find out about a portrait in the house that shows an important early representation of cricket. Families can discover the formal parterre garden that used to exist on main lawn which is being reimagined with the help of a robot lawn mower.