Packed program for all the family at Antony house this summer
The National Trust at Antony have a packed programme of activities throughout the summer holidays with the Come out and play trail, supported by Sport England.
Antony, a historic house and garden situated in the ‘forgotten corner’ of south east Cornwall, is looked after by the National Trust and is where the Carew Pole family have lived for over six hundred years. This summer, the National Trust are inviting families to take part in a host of activities.
Families can enjoy cricket, tennis, den building, sack racing, egg and spoon racing, an obstacle course and much more as part of the Come out and play trail supported by Sport England. By collecting a challenge card from the welcome team on arrival, families can make their way around the trail, keeping score as they go. There are activities for all ages so all generations can get involved.
Families have the chance to find out more about Antony as they complete the trail. There are tales of the English Civil War told through a game of cornhole, will visitors support the royalist or the parliamentarian cause? At the cricket station, visitors can find out about a portrait in the house that shows an important early representation of cricket. Families can discover the formal parterre garden that used to exist on main lawn which is being reimagined with the help of a robot lawn mower.
In the house, there are games and books in the storytelling room and the chance to dress up. Antony is still a lived-in family home so visitors might be able to spot toys, books and games that belong to and are used by the Carew Pole family today.
In the garden, summer highlights include the views down to the river Lynher as it merges with the Tamar estuary. These historic views, which are still enjoyed today, were designed by the celebrated landscape designer, Humphry Repton, over two-hundred years ago. The terraces are in bloom with displays of iceberg and rugosa roses and there are playful surprises in the form of garden sculptures and topiary.
Play and picnic in the garden or enjoy something to eat and drink in the Colonnade Café. The café serves hot and cold drinks including summer specials like the butterscotch steamer and rose white hot chocolate. Light bites include pasties, sandwiches, cakes and ice cream.
The come out and play trail is on offer until Thursday, September 1, for the summer holidays. This event is free, normal admission applies.
For opening times, prices and further details on the activities, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/antony/features/come-out-and-play-this-summer, or call the office at Antony on 01752 812 191.
