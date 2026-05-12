MOTORISTS are being urged to plan ahead as a week of overnight road closures is set to begin between Tregantle and Millbrook while carriageway repair works are carried out.
Cornwall Council has confirmed the works will take place from Wednesday, May 13, until Wednesday, May 20, with the affected route closed nightly between 7pm and 4am. Outside of those hours, the road will reopen as normal.
The repairs are being carried out to improve the condition of the carriageway and maintain safety for drivers using the route.
The overnight closure will allow highways teams to complete the work safely while protecting both road users and workers operating on site.
A spokesperson for Cormac, which is delivering the scheme on behalf of Cornwall Council, said: “We need to implement these measures to give our teams a safe working zone and protect road users while the work is carried out.”
Drivers travelling through the area during the closure times will need to follow signed diversion routes, while marshals will remain on site to assist residents and businesses requiring local access.
Residents living near the works have also been warned to expect some disruption from noise associated with overnight construction activity.
“We know that noise associated with night-time working can cause disruption to residents and understand this can be frustrating,” the spokesperson added. “Please be assured we aim to complete the noisiest operations as early as possible and will try to minimise any impact should the works overrun due to unforeseen circumstances.”
The scheme forms part of Cornwall Council’s wider programme of highway maintenance works across the county aimed at improving road conditions, reducing long-term damage and keeping routes safe for motorists.
Drivers are being encouraged to allow extra travel time and check diversion routes before setting out during the closure period.
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