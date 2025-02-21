CORNWALL Council has defended its decision to withdraw provision of specialist nappies for disabled children.
In an effort to cut spending, Cornwall Council has announced that it will withdraw funding for specialist nappies for children who do not suffer from bladder or bowel disfunction.
Parents with disabled incontinent children have been told by the council that they will cease being provided with products from September 2025.
The announcement has caused outrage among parents, even prompting the launch of a petition which has gathered hundreds of signatures.
The petition reads: “As a parent of two severely disabled children in Cornwall, I intimately understand the implication of Cornwall Council's decision to cease providing continence products for children.
“It directly threatens the quality of life and dignity of our most vulnerable children.”
One parent told the Post that “by removing this essential support, Cornwall Council is forcing already struggling families into financial hardship, increasing stress, and putting children’s health at risk.”
They explained: “This decision is not just unfair—it is cruel and irresponsible.
"For many families, specialist nappies are not a luxury; they are a basic necessity. Children with complex medical conditions require continence products to maintain hygiene, dignity, and quality of life.
“This is yet another example of cost-cutting measures being made at the expense of the most vulnerable.”
However, the council has defended the decision, instead pointing for parents to focus on toilet training.
A council spokesperson said: “Current guidance states that the provision of continence products for children without a medical diagnosis of bladder or bowel disfunction is not considered best practice and should not be seen as a suitable long-term solution.
“The emphasis should instead be on toilet training, which is why the council has decided to cease the discretionary provision of continence products for this cohort and refocus on early intervention and support workshops for families to address the underlying causes.
“We know this decision will be difficult for families but the role of our public health nurses is to support toilet training where possible rather than encourage a reliance on continence products.
“Across Cornwall, we have introduced toilet training clinics in two areas on a trial basis. Both have proved hugely successful and the clinics will now be rolled out more widely.
“We have also identified ‘continence champions’ in our service who can offer additional support and training to health visitors and school nurses when required.
“Every family will receive a letter informing them that the council will no longer be the provider of continence products from September 2025. All families will receive a review with their named health professional to review their options and see if toilet training can be supported or any necessary referrals should be made.
“We continue to work closely with the NHS bladder and bowel service so that appropriate referrals can be made for those children where toilet training is not possible.”