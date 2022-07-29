Only use a qualified professional to work on water supply pipe
WaterSafe, the national register of approved drinking water contractors, has launched a new film starring its members.
It’s to help property-owners in Cornwall find the right person for the job when it comes to work on their water supply pipe – the underground pipe that carries water to a property from the main in the street.
The short film stars WaterSafe approved water supply pipe installers Aaron Folan and Braden Dawes, who highlight the importance of using a qualified, approved contractor to help keep tap water safe and wholesome in homes and businesses.
All water supply pipe installers approved by WaterSafe are qualified in the Water Fittings Regulations and Byelaws – that’s why they’re supported by their local water company and the drinking water regulators.
WaterSafe approved water supply pipe installers can do many different jobs, from replacing lead supply pipes, to fixing leaks on supply pipes for homes, hospitals, schools and factories – any building with a water supply.
Julie Spinks, Director of WaterSafe, said: “Almost a third of people we interviewed in our latest survey weren’t aware that they’re usually responsible for their home’s water supply pipe.
“Our new film is focused on how important it is to make sure your supply pipe is always installed, renewed or repaired by a qualified professional.
“Using our online database at watersafe.org.uk is a quick and easy way of finding an approved contractor, who’s supported by your local water company.”
Braden Dawes, WaterSafe approved water supply pipe installer, said: “I took part in the WaterSafe film to help get people thinking about using an approved contractor for specialist jobs, such as dealing with a leak on your underground water supply pipe.”
Aaron Folan, WaterSafe approved water supply pipe installer, added: “WaterSafe approval means I’m a member of a trusted water industry backed scheme, which reassures my customers that I’m fully qualified to do a competent, professional job.”
WaterSafe approved water supply pipe installers will issue a ‘Certificate of Compliance’ stating that their work complies with the water regulations – giving consumers a legal defence if something is later found to be wrong.
Water supply pipe installers are only approved to work on the supply pipe from the external stop tap, up to the internal stop tap of a property.
So, if you need work on your internal plumbing, you should use an approved plumber, who is approved for all types of plumbing work.
WaterSafe approval covers work on private property, but not work in public areas, such as the pavement or road, or work on apparatus owned by a water company.
For more information and to watch the film, visit watersafe.org.uk/WSPI.
To find a WaterSafe-approved water supply pipe installer or other suitable approved contractor in your area, visit watersafe.org.uk to search for ‘Water supply pipe installers’, ‘Underground pipework’ or ‘Leak detection’, and enter your postcode.
