One more death recorded in Cornwall

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Cornwall.

A total of 930 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 1 (Friday) – up from 929 on Thursday.

They were among 11,115 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,950 deaths were recorded throughout England by July 1 (Friday) – up from 157,037 on Thursday.

Reduced testing means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate.