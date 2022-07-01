One more death recorded in Cornwall

One more death recorded in CornwallThere was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Cornwall.
A total of 930 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 1 (Friday) – up from 929 on Thursday.
They were among 11,115 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Cornwall.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,950 deaths were recorded throughout England by July 1 (Friday) – up from 157,037 on Thursday.
Reduced testing means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate.
However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 2.3 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending June 24.