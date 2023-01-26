OFSTED (Office of Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills) and the CQC (Care Quality Commission) are seeking the views of those involved in the education and care of children which have special educational needs in Cornwall.
They’ve launched an area SEND (Special Education Needs and Disabilities) inspection in Cornwall and they want to hear the views of young people, their parents or carers and practitioners on the help and support that people with SEND receive.
The confidential surveys form part of the inspection by Ofsted and CQC as they inspect the local arrangements for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.
In a message to parents, young people and practitioners, Ofsted said: “ Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) are visiting your area to inspect the local arrangements for children and young people with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).
“The inspectors want to know about the help and support that children and young people with SEND get. You can tell us by filling in a survey below. Your answers are confidential."