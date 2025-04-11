IT proved an ‘oarsome’ evening for the Looe-based Oars of Thunder team as they took centre stage following their phenomenal efforts in the World’s Toughest Row.
The crew, made up of Sally Crabb, Kim Tolbert, Harry Poulson and Nathaniel Rothwell, powered their way across the Atlantic to finish first in the Mixed Class section and sixth overall.
After nearly three years of planning and training, the race - which begins in La Gomera in the Canary Islands and ends in English Harbour, Antigua - is considered the ultimate test of endurance.
Covering over 3,000 miles, participants face monster waves, intense heat, sleep deprivation and the constant threat of injury or equipment failure. For the crew of Oars of Thunder, however, every stroke was worth it as they completed their challenge in 40 days, 16 hours and 48 minutes.
At a special awards ceremony at the Mayfair Hotel in London for all the competitors, they were able to celebrate their extraordinary endurance, teamwork and unwavering spirit in one of the most demanding races on Earth.
“It was an amazing evening, especially catching up with all of the fleet,” said Kim. “We were able to talk memories, see how everyone was doing and, of course, pick up our certificates and awards.”
The intrepid quartet - who are all members of Looe Gig Rowing Club - used the challenge to help fundraise for the RNLI and to date have raised a total of £5,600. This figure, however, is expected to rise with the selling of their boat, a Rannoch R45, aptly named ‘Catch of the Day’.
Since finishing, the team have wasted little time in getting back onto the water, preparing themselves for the World Gig Rowing Championship on the Isles of Scilly, which take place next month from May 2-4, while Sally has just completed the Southampton marathon.
Recalling the adventure, Kim said: “Obviously we were delighted to finish as the first mixed crew, I think the nearest female after Sally and I was about 100 miles back. Equally, getting such a high finish within the whole fleet was a brilliant achievement.
“As you would expect, it was tough, but you had to have that ‘keep on’ mindset. Throughout you just want to do things right, do things to the best of your ability and when it’s your turn to run the oars or fill the water bottles, you just do it!
“It’s an unforgiving environment when you are out there, but at no stage did any of us feel scared. We had full faith in the boat and those who were assisting us and it was just a case of keep rowing and eventually we will get there.”
As for the name, Oars of Thunder, Kim explained it came from the group’s gig rowing background.
“It was a bit of play on the film Blades of Glory, but at the start of the World Championships where all the boats are lined up and when you get the go, the thunderous sound of those oars is really memorable, so that’s where it came from.”