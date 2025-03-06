Lucy died in Liskeard on November 23, 1893, and on February 18, 1898 John and his only child, daughter Nellie, boarded the ship ‘Ophir’ at the start of a 56 day voyage to Adelaide, South Australia. The passenger list described them as a ‘Gentleman’ and a ‘Lady’. The purpose of the trip was to visit John’s brother Richard, who had become a pillar of the community in the township of Gawler, near Adelaide. Sadly, at the age of 76, John Sampson died in Gawler West on December 31st 1898 and was interred in the nearby Willaston Cemetery.