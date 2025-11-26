Exhibitions of Marjorie’s work were displayed in the Liskeard Public Hall, at her studio in Castle Street, East Looe, in the Athenaeum Theatre Lounge, Plymouth, and the Royal Cornwall Museum in Truro for the Cornwall Garden Society. Marjorie was awarded the MBE in 2007, mainly for her illustrations in two million-selling books published by Collins: ‘The Scented Wild Flowers of Britain’ by Roy Genders in 1971 and ‘Wild Flowers of Britain and Ireland’ by Richard and Alistair Fitter in 2003. Her reputation across Europe was that she was ‘the finest living botanical illustrator’, she was awarded three gold medals by the Royal Horticultural Society. Specimens of flowers were shipped to Trelidden from across the world, which she painted while they were fresh to add to her archive of over 10,000 illustrations.