Perhaps they were fortunate enough to witness what Fanny Moody-Manners, the ‘Cornish Nightingale’, described as the greatest night of her life; a concert for the Cornish in Johannesburg. In her diary Fanny wrote ‘When we arrived a perfect mob of people [were] waiting for us. They gave a hearty cheer when they saw me. It seemed as is every Jack from Camborne or Redruth, every fisherman from Mount’s Bay, and every reefman from the Duchy [were] on the platform’.