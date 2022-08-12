No welly boots needed for Camelford show
THE welly boots were thrown aside for sandals and sun hats at this year’s Camelford Agricultural Show which was finally blessed with scorching sunshine.
Previous years have played victim to classic Cornish wet weather but not so for the 114th exhibition. The crowds came pouring through the gates eager to see what was on offer at this terrific, local one-day event.
Families came from far and wide — some even travelling from as far as Kent — to enjoy all the delights of a traditional show with its popular sheep, horse and cattle rings, vintage car and tractor runs and tents brimming with handmade goodies, foods and crafts.
There was a bumper entry in the handicraft tent with some truly magnificent creations being displayed from local groups and individuals.
After assessment from the on-site vets the decision was taken to proceed with the fun dog show and people and their furry friends were delighted to join the fun in the hopes of grasping one of those coveted rosettes.
It wasn’t all plain sailing, with the heat posing a problem for many, but with suncream and water in hand everybody was able to make the most of being back together at the showground by the sea.
President Harry Sandercock said: “The calm of the showground hid all the hard work, last minute hitches — and the usual worry of “will it go well”.
“Having walked around the site and spoken to many exhibitors, committee members and stewards it soon became apparent that the mood was good-aided of course by the weather.
“Standards across the board were very high. How lovely to see such pride in effort and presentation.
The public responded in happy and relaxed manner. I concluded that they felt they had had a good day out.
“I would also like to thank everyone for not leaving any litter. A great help when preparing the land to be handed back to the Farmer.
“In my opening remarks I wished everyone a happy and memorable day. From what I saw I think that was achieved. Please come again next year.”
Debbie Babb, show secretary, added: “We have had an amazing day at this year’s Camelford Show, after a long couple of years of uncertainties we were delighted that the Show was finally back and we are so grateful for the beautiful weather and stunning location which helped us to put on an amazing show.
“Animal and livestock entries were a little on the low side but those that came enjoyed the day and their turnout as well as their obvious love for their animals and their commitment to their welfare in the high temperatures was impressive.
“Visitor numbers were high and general feedback has been great, we really appreciate the time that people took to thank us and let us know what they had enjoyed most at the Show.
“The show could not run without the army of voluntary committee members and stewards, I would like to personally thank them as they worked tirelessly not only to plan and put on this show but to pack up afterwards and start planning immediately for next year. Thanks to all involved and here’s to next year.”
