When pressed on the feelings of fishermen in Cornwall following Brexit, many of whom feel they were sold down the river and are in a worse position than they were before, he responded: “I have a close family member who’s in the industry in this county – I’m not going any further than that – so don’t tell me about problems about the inefficiency of the trade deal, the fact that we didn’t even take 12 miles. There are more French, Belgian and Dutch boats on the six-mile line here now than ever before.”