New tech job advertised every two minutes in UK
A new tech job is being advertised every two minutes in the UK, according to research by developer recruitment platform CodinGame.
There is little evidence that demand for top tech talent is running out of steam, with more than 750 new job posts for software developers going live every day.
Of the 30,193 software developer positions currently available, over a third are in London and 1-in-4 are remote working roles*.
Two of the top five cities in the UK for tech jobs are in Scotland, with Edinburgh and Glasgow leading the way as the Scottish tech sector booms. This demand is being driven by a record level of investment into Scotland’s start-up and SME technology community.
The challenge for companies is finding skilled tech talent to fill specialist roles. Earlier in the year when CodinGame polled tech recruiters, they admitted that filling key positions would be their No1 challenge in 2022.
Salary levels reflect a hot sector, where demand for the very best developers exceeds supply. Over half of the job posts are offering a salary of at least £50,000, significantly higher than the average UK wage. While, one-in-five salaries advertised are £70,000 and above.
JavaScript remains the most in demand programming language, with a third of all job posts asking for proficiency in JavaScript. There are a third more job posts for JavaScript developers than Java experts, the next most popular programming language.
Top 10 most in demand programming languages:Javascript; Java; Python; C#; React; SQL; HTML5; CSS; Linux; .NET
Aude Barral, CCO of developer recruitment platform CodinGame, said: “Tech companies might be feeling the heat as rising inflation and interest rates stalls growth, but demand for software developers remains red hot.
“And the challenge remains the same for tech recruiters, to find and attract the most talented tech candidates in a highly competitive marketplace.
“If smaller businesses, in particular, are to stand a chance, they need to think outside the box.
“Trying to hire from the same talent pools as larger companies with deep pockets, puts them at a disadvantage.
“They need to consider widening their talent pools; identifying developers who don’t have the traditional academic background, and utilise skills-based hiring to identify the potential in candidates who perhaps don’t have the typical developer CV.”
