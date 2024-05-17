A study by wellness experts at UK Saunas has revealed that Cornwall is the ultimate destination for wild swimming.
The study was inspired by a recent survey from the Outdoor Swimming Society that found an astonishing 7.5-million of British people enjoy swimming outdoors, including seas and rivers, and 89 per cent of Brits have one to 10 swim spots on their doorstep.
Cornwall has been crowned the best seaside destination for wild swimming, with the top five towns or villages in the ranking all based in the county.
Marazion was crowned the most relaxing seaside town (total rank score of 80) for wild swimming, ranking the highest for relaxation (score of 51) and water temperature (10.6°C).
Second place went to Padstow, St Ives was third, while Looe was fourth and Bude fifth. Falmouth and Penzance also made their way to the top 15 in the rankings.
Seaside towns were ranked from most to least relaxing based on several factors, including access to services and green spaces, crime, mental health and other aspects besides. The more relaxing a town, the more points are awarded.
The Isle of Wight is the second area to consistently appear in the top 10 rankings, after Cornwall.