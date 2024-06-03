PLANS for new mining buildings at South Crofty and a 1,000-panel solar farm at a country club are among the latest planning applications submitted to Cornwall Council.
Cornish Metals is seeking pre-application advice to build a two-storey building and a single storey building on what is considered derelict land at Bartles Foundry at South Crofty Mine, on land currently occupied by a Cornwall Council depot, Dudnance Lane, Pool.
The proposed facilities form a central gateway to the ‘Cooks Kitchen’ shaft. Proposals include essential miners’ welfare facilities, office space, engineering workshops, stores and associated staff and visitor parking, vehicular access and soft landscaping. It would mean the demolition of three existing buildings.
The area possesses one of the highest-grade undeveloped tin resources globally, and has a very long history of mining, with the first recorded production starting in 1592 and continuing up until 1998.
The underground permission area covers 1,490 hectares and includes 26 former producing mines. Current infrastructure on the site includes four usable vertical shafts and a 300m decline. Regional infrastructure includes excellent access to power, roads and rail.
Other planning applications submitted include China Fleet Country Club, near Saltash, who are seeking pre-application advice for the installation of a solar array on land which hasn’t been used in the 33 years the club has existed. The proposal is for a 600kW GMPV solar ‘farm’ of around 1,080 panels.
It would also include the construction of a substation and installation of a buried cable approximately 900m across the existing golf course (avoiding trees) to connect the solar array into the main switch room, providing power to the China Fleet Country Club.
Meanwhile, a proposal seeks to develop the former Rosemanowes Quarry at Herniss, near Mabe, to create seven detached four-bed homes with a mix of double and single garages.
Another application has been submitted to build six new four-bed houses, with large gardens and parking, in the garden of TaroMoe, Porthleven Road, Helston. The site already benefits from a planning approval for four dwellings, with the new proposal taking up less space than the previously approved scheme.
Finally, Gilbert’s Beach Café, which is situated on land at the North Quay development in Hayle – which went into administration in February – has applied to continue trading for a further two years adjacent to the slipway at the western end of the quay at Hayle harbour.
For more information on all of these applications, visit: planning.cornwall.gov.uk/online-applications/