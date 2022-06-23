New sensory garden

A PIECE of unloved and unadopted land has been turned into a garden to delight the senses thanks to the vision and hard work of local people.

The Beat4Autism group in Torpoint came together with the Antony, Clarence and Sydney Road Residents Association to create and install a community sensory garden in Adela Road.

Behind the project has been town councillor and Beat4Autism CIC director Lizeta Fellows. With grants from the National Lottery and local charity CHAT providing the necessary funding, it was the Royal Navy’s support in sending recruits to help which enabled the garden to take shape, said volunteer and Association member Keiran Moon.

“Autism affects one in every 100 children and two in every 100 adults in the UK (allowing for late diagnosis in adulthood), but there are almost no specific sensory designed areas for them to enjoy,” said Keiran. “The sensory garden on Adela Road now fulfils that need.”

Plants in the garden have been chosen for their touch, smell, taste, appearance and the noise they make, fruit trees have been planted, and a bright mural graces what was previously a plain wall.

Keiran continued: “All this has been achieved by community volunteers with no specialist gardening skills, but a will and a vision to improve the area for everyone, and in particular those residents and family who experience and live with autism. Moving forward, the Friends of Thanckes Park and the Residents Association will take over the maintenance of the area, ensuring that this truly remains a community project.”

As well as the garden itself, the volunteers have addressed a long-standing issue of access for the emergency services by digging out a new parking space – and a disability access slope, also suitable for parents with pushchairs, has been installed.

“It has taken a year to bring this project to fruition,” said Cllr Fellows. “This project would not have been possible without the fabulous volunteers that gave up their time to support, and my heartfelt thanks go out to each and everyone of those people.

“My extra special thanks go to Keiran Moon for his moral support and plain hard graft.