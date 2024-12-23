New rules to protect salmon and other fish in the River Camel catchment in Cornwall have come into force.
The Atlantic Salmon population is at its lowest recorded level in England, as revealed by the Environment Agency in October. To help boost their numbers in Cornwall, a new bye law has come into effect to protect threatened salmon for the next five years.
The dramatic decline of salmon stocks is an international trend, with similar findings reported in Ireland, Iceland, Sweden and Canada, however the UK shows the most significant decline.
Any salmon caught in the River Camel catchment, which includes all its rivers, streams, several tributaries and the River Allen, must be returned to the water immediately with the least possible injury. The same applies to sea trout if they are bigger than 50cm from snout to tail.
Tim de Winton of the Environment Agency said: “Salmon return from the Atlantic to Cornwall to spawn. Their presence is an excellent indicator of a river’s health.
“Anyone interested in fishing has a part to play in keeping Cornwall safe for salmon and giving them a chance to increase their numbers.”
The new River Camel salmon and sea trout protection bye laws came into effect on December 11. The byelaws also contain strict rules on what type of hook, bait and lures are allowed to be used to prevent injury to salmon, sea trout and brown trout.
The season for salmon fishing on the River Camel ended on December 15. Salmon fishing will be allowed again on April 1, 2025. The byelaws for the South West are available on GOV.UK.
