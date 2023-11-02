The latest scores for social care services in Cornwall have been released – with three services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals three services in Cornwall have received ratings from the start of October.
Miracle Care Centre CHC was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on June 23. The rating was published on October 7.
On October 26, Averlea Residential Home was judged to be 'inadequate'. The service had last been inspected on September 5.
Lastly, Station Villa was given a 'good' rating on October 26, with the care home's most recent inspection on October 3.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.