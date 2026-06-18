A NEW collaboration between Looe Harbour Commissioners and the Ocean Conservation Trust is helping to protect one of the largest seagrass meadows in the South West.
This spring, Sensitive Habitat Marker Buoys have been installed to highlight areas of seagrass within Looe Bay. Produced by marine navigation specialists Hydrosphere, these buoys mark a voluntary no-anchor zone, encouraging water users to avoid anchoring, which will help to reduce seabed damage.
To further reduce pressure on the seabed, three Advanced Mooring Systems (AMS) have been installed. Designed as a low-impact alternative to traditional anchoring, these innovative moorings suspend chains above the seabed using mid-water floats, preventing disturbance to sensitive habitats below while remaining safe and practical for water users.
The measures form part of the Ocean Conservation Trust’s Blue Meadows programme, which works across the south coast alongside coastal communities to protect seagrass ecosystems.
Seagrasses are hugely important ecosystems, capable of storing vast amounts of carbon, supporting a rich diversity of marine life and helping to stabilise coastlines. These habitats provide essential ecosystem services, keeping the seas and communities healthy.
But despite their importance, these habitats are in decline, with the UK estimated to have lost over 40 per cent of its seagrass since the 1940s. Pollution, physical disturbance from anchoring, bottom trawling and dredging as well as coastal development, have all contributed to its decline.
Eden Stevens, Blue Meadows Community Engagement Officer for Ocean Conservation Trust said, “Looe is home to a remarkable seagrass meadow, one of the largest known in the south west. It is fantastic to be working alongside Looe Harbour Commissioners to safeguard this important habitat by reducing impacts to the seabed, while supporting the livelihoods of Looe’s community.”
Dave Bond, Looe Harbour Commissioner, added: ‘‘Looe Harbour Commissioners are proud to support the vital work Blue Meadows is undertaking to protect and restore the seagrass meadows within Looe Bay. Looe is a small but thriving Port. Home to both commercial and leisure vessels.
“This habitat lies at the heart of our jurisdiction, and protecting it is essential to the long-term health of our marine environment. We recognise the importance of this project and are committed to working together to help these valuable ecosystems thrive for generations to come.’’
This partnership highlights how collaborative action can help restore and protect vital marine habitats, ensuring they continue to provide benefits for wildlife, climate and people long into the future.
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