Alan Broome AM, chairman of Strategic Minerals Plc, the AIM-listed parent company of CRL, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce agreement on these mineral rights in areas that historically supported active mining within the Tamar Valley Mining District. It further underlines the Company’s strategy to be part of the resurgence of mining activity in the UK and directly contribute to the deliverability of the UK’s Critical Minerals Strategy and Cornwall’s ambition to be a world-class region for metal mining and georesources.”