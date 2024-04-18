NEW members have been recruited onto an initiative that aims to ensure the voices of children and young people are heard and taken seriously in Cornwall.
Ten children have been elected to the Cornwall Youth Council, which is part of Cornwall Council, representing various areas including Newquay and St Austell, Truro and Falmouth, Camborne and Redruth, St Ives and South East Cornwall.
Among the goals for 2024/25 outlined the new members following their election last month include making young people feel safer, improving access to mental health support, creating fun places to hang out, and pushing for cheaper cinema tickets.
Gabi, representing Newquay and St Austell, outlining what they want to achieve during their time on the Youth Council, said: “Ensuring young people are involved in decisions that affect them in their school life, such as changes to uniform and times of the school day.”
Elodie added: “Advocate for equal opportunities ensuring every child in Cornwall thrives regardless of their background. Empower futures, break barriers, inspire change.”
Cadan from St Ives said: “I want to create better access to support in schools for children and young people for mental health and wellbeing.”
Ellie: “I want to make young people feel safe within their homes, community and schools and to all have access to a trusted person.”
Callum, who represents Camborne and Redruth, said: “I want to get safe fun places to go for young people where they can have fun, be happy and be able to express themselves.”
Merewen, who also represents the area, added: “Access to affordable housing and public transport for all children and improve care homes.”
Miranda, who represents Truro and Falmouth, said: “I would like to include cheaper things to do in Cornwall such as skate parks, children’s passes and cheaper 12A movies.”
Ruby, who also represents the area, said: “I want young people to feel they have accessibility to support for mental health, education and their general wellbeing.”
Indigo-Violet, who represents South East Cornwall, said: “I want there to be safer places for young people to play and more footpaths to allow safer journeys for pedestrians, as well as cyclists.”
Peter, who also represents the area, said: “I would like a wider range of leisure activities.
“This would enable young people to get involved in new experiences and have fun.”
Young people across Cornwall also took part in a national vote called Make Your Mark which asked them what the most important issues are for young people in the UK.
The Youth Council Elections and Make Your Mark voting saw over 10,000 young people cast their ballots across Cornwall's six constituencies.
In total, 25 young people stood for election and those who were not elected can join the Youth Council as a peer mentor, a deputy, as a community seat, or as part of the Youth Council Communications team.
A further two constituency seats are still up for grabs in North Cornwall - for more information on how to apply visit https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/youth-council
Of the 10 elected members, three have been chosen by their peers to stand as Members of Youth Parliament.
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, the cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, said: “It was fantastic to see so many young people voting in the Youth Council Elections, and I was also hugely impressed by the number who put themselves forward to represent other young people in their communities.
“It all goes to show just how passionate and engaged our children and young people are here in Cornwall.
“Of course, the elections couldn’t have happened without the support of so many members of council staff, councillors, parents, carers and volunteers, and I would like to thank everyone who made it all possible.
“Huge congratulations to the new members and I know they’ll go on to make a real difference in shaping the future of Cornwall for children and young people.
“The Youth Council plays a crucial role in holding Cornwall Council to account, letting us know what we do right, what we do wrong, and what we need to be focusing on more.
“This is all part of the council’s pledge to make Cornwall a brilliant place to be a child and grow up, and we can only do that by listening to and working closely with young people themselves.”
If you would like to learn more about the youth council or are aged 11-18 and would like to represent North Cornwall visit the Let’s Talk Page here: https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/youth-council
Young people aged 16–18 are also encouraged to register as an ‘attainer’ on the electoral roll. By registering in advance, it means you are already on the electoral roll when you turn 18. To find out more and to register follow this link: Register to vote - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)