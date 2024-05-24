Openreach is upgrading a further eight locations including Cockwells, Constantine, Dobwalls, Rilla Mill, St Mawes, St Tudy, Threewaters and the Isles of Scilly as part of its commercial investment in digital infrastructure across the UK.
Martin Williams, Openreach’s regional director for the South West, said: “This is a huge infrastructure success story across the region. No company is building faster or further in Europe, that we’re aware of.
“We won’t be stopping either. We plan to build even further across the region, to more cities and towns, and our most rural communities.
“And our engineers, of which 3,100 live in the region, are doing this at a rapid pace - despite this being a hugely complex engineering project.
“Our fibre checker has the latest information about our work in your area, but only 41% of premises across Cornwall which can order a new ultrafast service have done so, as upgrades aren’t automatic. Once Full Fibre is available where you live, you’ll need to place an order with a provider of your choice to get connected and we’ll do the rest.”