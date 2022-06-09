New link road between St Austell and A30 announced

MOTORISTS, pedestrians and cyclists in Cornwall will benefit from reduced congestion, improved journey times and cleaner air through a brand new road linking St Austell to the A30.

Today (Friday) the Government has announced it will invest £78.5 million to build a new 3.9 mile (6.2 km), single carriageway road which will feature a shared cycle and pedestrian facility running alongside the full length of the project.

The Department for Transport says the scheme will create 6,300 new local jobs and will generate almost £112 million in benefits through reduced journey times and improved opportunities for green travel thanks to the scheme’s new pedestrian and cycleway.

The new road will be designed to a 60mph standard with three additional roundabouts to provide access to local communities.

The 3.9-mile new road will link the A391 at Carluddon with Victoria and provide a high capacity, quicker route from St Austell and surrounding communities such as Par and St Blazey to the A30, reducing pressure on current routes through the villages of Bugle and Roche and tackling the severe congestion experienced across the local road network, especially during the summer.

The news comes after Steve Double MP for St Austell and Newquay campaigned on the importance of the road for businesses and communities in the area.

Steve said: “Local businesses and residents have wished for a better connection to the A30 for many years. Previous schemes had been cancelled and there had been little prospect of this road ever being built. When I began my first election campaign in 2014 I pledged to make delivering this road my top priority.

“I am delighted the road has now secured the final go-ahead from Government and this funding represents the biggest single investment by any Government in mid-Cornwall. It has been frustrating that the construction of this road has fallen two years behind the original plans, mainly due to the pandemic, but we have finally got there.

“It now means work can begin immediately on providing this vital link. This scheme will not only benefit St Austell and the surrounding area, relieving pressure on Roche, Bugle and Stenalees, but also provide huge economic benefits and a more direct route to the A30 and Cornwall Airport Newquay.

“I am pleased the Government has listened to the representations I have made, along with the transport team at Cornwall Council, and announced the funding we need to make this project a reality.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “People who live and work around St Austell have long called for this link road, and I’m delighted to confirm that construction can now begin thanks to nearly £80million of Government investment.

“I’ve been working closely with local MP Steve Double, who has long championed this scheme and was instrumental in getting it over the line.

“The new link road will bring more than £112million in economic benefits, reduce journey times and better link St Austell with the rest of Cornwall.”

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said: “We are committed to delivering world-class infrastructure in Cornwall to ensure the local economy can truly thrive.

“This £78.5 million investment will improve connectivity and attract crucial economic investment for Cornwall and St Austell, while giving motorists, cyclists and pedestrians the modern, safe and uncongested roads they deserve.

“This scheme presents yet another important stepping stone towards cutting emissions and building a clean, efficient road network that is truly accessible to all.”

The Department for Transport will provide a £78.5 million in funding, with Cornwall Councill contributing £6.4 million for an overall investment of £84.9 million.

Cornwall Council Leader Linda Taylor said: “This link will make a huge difference for residents and businesses who have wanted it for many years. We put forward a strong bid to government and I’m delighted that the Department for Transport has now confirmed the funding.

“It will bring further opportunities to the St Austell area, including economic growth and improved access to Cornwall’s growing employment sites.

“There will also be a total of five-and-a-half miles of new paths and routes for walking, cycling and horse riding, as well as a ‘green corridor’ of wildflowers, heathland, trees, and shrubs to support wildlife habitats, insects, and pollinators as we work to support active travel and biodiversity as part of this vital project.”

The investment follows a string of Government measures to encourage active travel and help level up the country by improving road infrastructure. These include £200 million to encourage cycling and walking, more than £5 billion over 2020 to 2025 for highways maintenance and the introduction of a new inspection regime to tackle the ‘plague of potholes’.

Councillor Andrea Davis, Chairman of Peninsula Transport said: “The Department for Transport’s financial backing for the St Austell to A30 Link Road scheme in Cornwall is excellent news. It is fantastic that these works can now go ahead, providing much-needed connectivity between St Austell, Newquay, other Cornish towns and the rest of the UK.

“It is these types of improvements that are key to levelling up the economic performance of the South West. This investment will bring far reaching benefits into the region by unlocking sustainable growth and supporting plans for future homes and jobs.”