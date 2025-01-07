The blood testing service currently delivered at Future Inn at William Prance Road in Plymouth is moving.
The Community Phlebotomy Hub run by University Hospital Plymouth NHS Trust has been offered a new location at former Plymouth City Council premises Windsor House on Tavistock Road.
The move to one of the council’s biggest office buildings aims to make the service more convenient to patients while maintaining high standards of care, the Trust says.
Windsor House has been vacant since summer 2023 and offers ‘better accessibility and a welcoming environment designed with patient needs in mind’, they add.
John Stephens, director of estates and facilities at University Hospitals Plymouth, said: “We are really pleased to be working with Plymouth City Council to move some of our services to Windsor House.
“Not only does this free up valuable space at Derriford for clinical services, it ensures this prominent and highly accessible property is utilised for the benefit of our patients and staff.”
Councillor Mark Lowry, Plymouth City Council cabinet member for finance, said: “We work closely with colleagues in the NHS and we are all too aware of the challenges the hospital faces. This move will help provide some much-needed physical space for clinical work.
“We constantly review our property portfolio to make the most of it for our residents and that includes working with others to address citywide health issues.”
Starting on Monday February 3 the new Community Phlebotomy Hub at Windsor House will open Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays) from 8am to 4.30pm. Patients will be able to use the service on a walk-in basis following a referral.
Both Saltash surgeries currently routinely refer patients to Plymouth for blood tests. Saltash Health Centre holds a blood clinic at the surgery reserved for elderly patients and those that are unable to travel.