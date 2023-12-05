It has been announced that the Saltash Christmas Tractor run has been given a new date.
The event was postponed last week but will now take place on Saturday, December 16.
There has been a slight route change meaning that the times are being currently being adjusted – these are due to be released by the end of the week.
The event is in aid of Mission Christmas (Cash for Kids).
Donations still being taken at drop off points which include Greggs at Carkeel, Saltash Social Club, Eclectic Interiors in Fore Street, Wolsley Trust Plymouth and Bradleys Callington Estate Agents.