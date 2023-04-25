Adam Russell has been a volunteer for Fowey lifeboat station for around 12 years, however, this week after completing a two and half hour “pass out exercise”, Adam is now qualified to take charge of Fowey’s all-weather lifeboat up on the flying bridge
Training as an RNLI coxswain is a difficult process. It involves a variety of different training scenarios mimicking real life incidents which lifeboat crews may have to face. Important aspects of the training are learning how to prioritise in often life-threatening situations and learning how to manage the crew and deal with casualties in difficult rescue situations.
Commenting on his achievement Adam said: “I joined the crew around 12 years ago. My reason for joining was my boss at the time was second coxswain and I’d watch him rush off to shouts when the pager went off and I thought I really want to do that!! So the first thing I did when I moved here was sign up! The thing I enjoy the most is not knowing what we are going to when the pager sounds because no two shouts are ever the same.
“My best moment was that Tuesday night when Lyle, the assessor, looked at me and said “congratulations”. I’m also a learning and training assessor at Fowey station, so I know how much time and effort people have put in to me, making up different scenarios and mock shouts.
“I was a trainee coxswain for just under 2 years, it’s the sort of thing you can’t rush. As I say to trainee inshore lifeboat helms, mechanics and navigators, only you know when you’re ready, and on Tuesday night I felt ready!”
Speaking about Adam’s achievement, Fowey Coxswain, Jonathan Pritchard said: ‘I am delighted that all Adam’s hard work has resulted in him passing out as coxswain for Fowey’s all-weather lifeboat. Adam is a committedand enthusiastic member of our team and becoming a coxswain is a result of the dedication that he’s shown during his time in Fowey RNLI. Adam becomes part of a team of four coxswains who volunteer to ensure that the Fowey lifeboats can be called out to help save lives at sea 24/7. All the crew congratulate Adam on his achievement.’