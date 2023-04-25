Commenting on his achievement Adam said: “I joined the crew around 12 years ago. My reason for joining was my boss at the time was second coxswain and I’d watch him rush off to shouts when the pager went off and I thought I really want to do that!! So the first thing I did when I moved here was sign up! The thing I enjoy the most is not knowing what we are going to when the pager sounds because no two shouts are ever the same.