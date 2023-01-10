He then worked at Falmouth Boat Construction, refitting RNLI Lifeboats and operating them on sea trials before spending ten years as harbourmaster at St Mary’s on the Isles of Scilly before returning to Looe to take up the post of harbourmaster in 2005, where he succeeded former lugger fisherman Teddy Webb. Jeff knows only too well what big seaboots he has to fill but, with the loss of the Looe Fish Market as the shore-based centre of regatta entertainment, he has been thrown a blank sheet of paper on which to draw the 2023 agenda for the May 19-21 regatta, now just months away.