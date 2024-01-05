A new campaign called ‘Get Healthy Cornwall’ has been launched to help residents in the county live a happier, healthier lifestyle.
The scheme has been organised by Healthy Cornwall, which is part of the council’s public health service.
It will cover five key areas – weight management, healthy eating, physical activity, stopping smoking and healthy pregnancy.
A range of information, tools and advice will be available to tackle the topics, as well as in-person sessions, like weight loss football, activity club for primary school children and walking for health.
Dr Ruth Goldstein, assistant director of public health at Cornwall Council, said: “The team at Healthy Cornwall knows that making lifestyle changes can be difficult, especially at this time of year when the nights are dark, the weather isn’t brilliant and some of us just want to hibernate. This is why they’ve tried to make it as easy as possible to access convenient healthy lifestyle programmes and advice, which is almost always free of charge.
“So, my message to everyone is to ‘get healthy, Cornwall’ and take just five minutes to check out what’s available on the website – you never know, it might change your life!”
Cllr Dr Andy Virr, portfolio holder for adults and public health, added: “I am very proud of the fantastic work that Healthy Cornwall does to make sure there is a wide range of help and support available for anyone who wants to set healthy lifestyle goals.
“Not only will these activities, drop-in sessions and programmes help with your physical health, they often provide a chance to socialise and meet new people as well, which can be a huge boost to mental health.”
Healthy Cornwall also offers remote help including online healthy weight programmes for adults and families and its smokefree text message service – available be texting SMOKEFREE to 82228 – to receive regular support before, during and after attempts to quit smoking.
They also have Healthy Cornwall Facebook groups, offering advice on healthy eating, getting active and quitting smoking. Or you can get regular top tips direct to your inbox, by signing up to Healthy Cornwall’s regular emails.
• More information is available at www.healthycornwall.org.uk